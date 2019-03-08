Search

Four arrested after knives and drugs found in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:09 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 18 April 2019

Four men were arrested after knives, drugs and cash were found in a car and hotel room in Norwich. Photo: Police

Four people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested after knives and cash were found in a vehicle in Norwich.

Police arrested two men in the Riverside Road area of Norwich after finding a large quantity of cash and knives in a suspicious looking vehicle.

Later they arrested two more men, who had been seen in the car, as they were leaving a hotel room.

Officers searched the room and found 400 wraps of class A drugs.

Norfolk police confirmed that a 17-year-old from Kent and a 19-year-old from Greenwich had been arrested in connection with the incident.

More information to follow.

