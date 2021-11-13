News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Four wanted people arrested in 'busy' morning for King's Lynn police

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:49 AM November 13, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in a pub in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Bu

King's Lynn have arrested four wanted people this morning, including one man wanted in connection with a theft. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant © 2005

Four wanted people were arrested within hours of each other by King's Lynn police in one "busy morning".

On the morning of Friday, November 12, police found a woman at an address in King's Lynn who was wanted for failing to appear in court.

She was expected in court accused of assaulting a police officer and a member of the public.

A man, wanted for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, was arrested and is currently awaiting interview.

A second man was arrested when police discovered he was wanted on recall to prison.

The fourth arrest came while officers were on foot patrol in The Walks park and found a male sat near the church.

After speaking to him, the police checked their system and found that he was wanted for breaching a suspended prison sentence in Norwich.


King's Lynn News

