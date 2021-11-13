Four wanted people arrested in 'busy' morning for King's Lynn police
Four wanted people were arrested within hours of each other by King's Lynn police in one "busy morning".
On the morning of Friday, November 12, police found a woman at an address in King's Lynn who was wanted for failing to appear in court.
She was expected in court accused of assaulting a police officer and a member of the public.
A man, wanted for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, was arrested and is currently awaiting interview.
A second man was arrested when police discovered he was wanted on recall to prison.
The fourth arrest came while officers were on foot patrol in The Walks park and found a male sat near the church.
After speaking to him, the police checked their system and found that he was wanted for breaching a suspended prison sentence in Norwich.
