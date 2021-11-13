Four wanted people arrested in 'busy' morning for King's Lynn police

King's Lynn have arrested four wanted people this morning, including one man wanted in connection with a theft. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant © 2005

Four wanted people were arrested within hours of each other by King's Lynn police in one "busy morning".

On the morning of Friday, November 12, police found a woman at an address in King's Lynn who was wanted for failing to appear in court.

She was expected in court accused of assaulting a police officer and a member of the public.

Busy morning for Team 5 so far,

X1 arrested failing to appear at court.

X1 arrested for a theft allegation.

X1 arrested for recall to prison.#Team5 #Sgt3121 pic.twitter.com/ZmQiMNceSG — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) November 12, 2021

A man, wanted for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, was arrested and is currently awaiting interview.

A second man was arrested when police discovered he was wanted on recall to prison.

You may also want to watch:

The fourth arrest came while officers were on foot patrol in The Walks park and found a male sat near the church.

After speaking to him, the police checked their system and found that he was wanted for breaching a suspended prison sentence in Norwich.



