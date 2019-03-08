Four gang members involved in 200 raids ordered to pay back £1

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Archant

Four members of an organised crime gang which carried out more than 200 burglaries across the East of England have been ordered to pay back just £1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Almost 100 of the 200 raids, which cost victims more than £2m, were carried out in Norfolk, across 33 towns and villages.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of more than 70 years in December last year following an 11-month crime spree in 2017.

Some were back at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

Danny Stone-Parker, 24, and Timothy Stone Parker, 28, who were both jailed for six and a half years for their part in the conspiracy were both believed to have benefited to the tune of £1.2m but both were said to have available assets of just £1.

You may also want to watch:

They were ordered to pay that back within 28 days or serve a day in prison in default.

Charlie Webb, 20, was also said to have made a £1.2m benefit but had assets available of just £1 which were to be paid back within 28 days.

Joseph Holmes, 21, who was sentenced to four years in prison had a benefit figure of £257,216 although was also ordered to pay back just £1.

Richard Oakley, 27, and Johnny Oakley, 25, who were both jailed for five years, were found to have benefitted to the tune of £225,330 but ordered to pay back their available assets of £2041 They both have three months to pay or serve two months in prison in default.

Simon Oakley, 45, who was jailed for nine years, is said to have benefited from the conspiracy by £5m although that is contested and his case will be heard on September 13.

John Eli Loveridge, 42, who was jailed for seven and a half years in prison, and John Stanley Loveridge, 23, who was jailed for six and a half years, have had their cases adjourned until August 9.

Joe John Loveridge, 19, who got four years in a young offenders institution and Thomas Pateman, 54, who was jailed for eight years had their cases adjourned.