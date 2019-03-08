Search

Four members of gang involved in flooding Great Yarmouth with heroin and cocaine found guilty

PUBLISHED: 15:07 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 18 March 2019

Four members of a gang involved in flooding Great Yarmouth with heroin and cocaine have been found guilty. File photo of man selling cocaine to a woman. Picture Getty.

Four members of a gang involved in flooding Great Yarmouth with heroin and cocaine have been found guilty by a Norwich Crown Court jury.

The court has heard how the county lines gang heavily relied on texts using a phone line called the “Deano line” to target known drug users in the town.

William Donkoh, 31, was said to be guiding the conspiracy from his base in Hackney, and was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy and was said to have run one of the main county line drug operations using a network of “enforcers” and “minions.”

Also convicted were Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney; Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road in Great Yarmouth; and Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, who had all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth.

Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich was found not guilty of the two counts of conspiracy and was released from the dock.

