Drivers caught going wrong way through one-way system
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Four drivers were caught ignoring a no entry sign and driving the wrong way through a one-way system during the night in Attleborough.
In a tweet on Tuesday (October 18), Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said four drivers had been caught ignoring the signs in High Street by the entrance of Exchange Street.
The tweet stated: "What would you do if you came across this? Turn around and find a different route? Or proceed through on the wrong side of the road, ignoring the no entry sign and drive against the one-way system?"
The works, which are being done by Anglian Water, are set to be completed later today (October 18).
Officers issued traffic offence reports to the four drivers.