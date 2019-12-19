Search

Advanced search

Four charged with murdering gym instructor

PUBLISHED: 20:53 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:57 19 December 2019

David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police

Four people have been charged with murdering a 25-year-old man in Thetford.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gym instructor David Lawal died from stab wounds after an attack in Brandon Road, on Thursday October 3.

He was found by the side of the road and despite efforts to save him by members of the public, police officers and ambulance staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to build a comprehensive picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police said Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, and three 17-year old males from Greater London have all been charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They are all in police custody and due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

A total of 16 arrests have been made.

A 21-year-old woman from Greater London and 17-year-old female from Thetford have been released on police bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 20-year-old woman from Bedfordshire has been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 25-year-old woman from the Thetford area and a 22-year-old man from Haverhill, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain under investigation as enquiries continue.

A 42-year-old from Norwich and a 23-year-old from Haverhill arrested last month on suspicion of assisting an offender have been told no further action will be taken by police.

In addition, no further action will be taken against a man in his 60s from Thetford who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

Oasis sports & leisure club in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Bill Smith

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists