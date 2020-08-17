Four cars damaged on same street

Four cars have been damaged on the same street in Norwich.

The wing mirrors of four cars parked outside homes on Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston were damaged on Sunday.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened between 3am and 3.30am, believe they are linked.

The cars damaged were a black Mondeo, White Vauxhall Corsa, Black Audi and a red car.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man and a woman acting suspiciously in the area.

The woman is believed to be in her early 20s with shoulder length hair and was wearing black clothing.

The man is described as approximately 5ft 6 tall and of skinny build.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Graham Gill at Sprowston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 07800 555111.