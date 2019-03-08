Search

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

PUBLISHED: 20:22 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 19 August 2019

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Norwich.

The arrests were made by police officers in the north of Norwich following a welfare visit with Phoenix Charity and the Multi-agency Safeguarding Team (MAST).

MAST was created in 2016 in order to tackle the issue of modern day slavery in Norfolk.

More to follow.

