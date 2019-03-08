Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Norwich.

Officers from the North & East SNT's have today conducted a welfare visit with the MAST team and Phoenix Charity in the North area of Norwich. Subsequent investigation led to 4 being arrested on suspicion of Human Trafficking #NNSNT #NESNT #teamwork #PC820 — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) August 19, 2019

The arrests were made by police officers in the north of Norwich following a welfare visit with Phoenix Charity and the Multi-agency Safeguarding Team (MAST).

MAST was created in 2016 in order to tackle the issue of modern day slavery in Norfolk.

More to follow.