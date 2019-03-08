Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Norwich.
The arrests were made by police officers in the north of Norwich following a welfare visit with Phoenix Charity and the Multi-agency Safeguarding Team (MAST).
MAST was created in 2016 in order to tackle the issue of modern day slavery in Norfolk.
