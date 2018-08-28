Four people arrested after driving “suspiciously” past city court

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after running into police - close to Norwich Magistrates Court.

Police saw a car being driven suspiciously and stopped it in Bishopgate, near to the city’s magistrates court.

One person, who did not want to be named, said four police cars and three police bikes were involved in the stop which happened at about noon on Wednesday (December 19).

Four people had been in the car but two ran off after the car was stopped.

But officers detained them near to the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers seized what’s believed to be a quantity of Class A drugs.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.