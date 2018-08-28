Search

Advanced search

Four people arrested after driving “suspiciously” past city court

PUBLISHED: 16:59 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 20 December 2018

Picture: Ian Burt.

Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after running into police - close to Norwich Magistrates Court.

Police saw a car being driven suspiciously and stopped it in Bishopgate, near to the city’s magistrates court.

One person, who did not want to be named, said four police cars and three police bikes were involved in the stop which happened at about noon on Wednesday (December 19).

Four people had been in the car but two ran off after the car was stopped.

But officers detained them near to the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers seized what’s believed to be a quantity of Class A drugs.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists