Four arrested and three dogs ceased in hare coursing incident
PUBLISHED: 15:53 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 26 December 2019
Four men have been arrested and three dogs ceased by police following a hare coursing incident in the south of the county.
At around 8.25am on Boxing Day morning police were called to reports of a group of men and their dogs hare coursing off Short Green in Winfarthing, near Diss.
On the police's arrival, the men attempted to flee from officers, but were chasing down and arrested.
Four men were then arrested on suspicion of hare coursing and their dogs ceased - one of which was a Lurcher.
Police also ceased a Volkswagen Golf belonging to one of the men.
Posting on Twitter, an officer for South Norfolk Police said: "A great morning's work with three departments all working together."
The investigation was carried out under Operation Galileo, a nationwide approach to addressing hare coursing of which Norfolk Constabulary is one of a number of forces involved.
