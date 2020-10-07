Four arrested and dogs and 4x4 seized over hare coursing
PUBLISHED: 21:02 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 07 October 2020
Four people have been arrested after police were called to reports of illegal hare coursing.
A 4x4 vehicle and six dogs were also seized as part of a police operation on Wednesday, October 7 centred on fields close to Harleston.
Hare coursing has been illegal for more than a decade, since the implementation of the Hunting Act 2004.
Offenders are known to travel to Norfolk from around the country to hunt hares with dogs. Large sums of money are often bet in underground competitions, while farm workers and landowners have been threatened and attacked.
Some 309 incidents were reported across Norfolk last winter.
The latest investigation was carried out under Operation Galileo, a nationwide approach to addressing hare coursing, of which Norfolk is one of the lead forces.
