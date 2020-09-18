Man slashed on face and legs during stabbing attack as four arrests made
PUBLISHED: 12:33 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 18 September 2020
A man in his 50s was slashed with a blade and four men have been arrested after an incident in the early hours of the morning.
According to Norfolk Police, officers were called to Albany Road in Great Yarmouth just before 3.30am on Friday, September 18, following reports of a serious assault involving a knife.
The victim was slashed on the face and leg during the attack.
Four men in their late teens and early 20s have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, and have asked anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.
