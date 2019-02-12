Four admit involvement in “ugly incident” near John Lewis in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Four people admitted involvement in a late-night “ugly incident” near John Lewis, in All Saints Green, in Norwich, in which a man was kicked on the ground.

Norwich Crown Court heard a disagreement broke out between a group sitting on a bench near the store and Lee Cook, 37, and Bradley Broughton, 22.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, described it as an “ugly incident” and said during the fight, Suzanne Cumbers, 32, arrived with back-up for her friends by driving a Land Rover through a pedestrian area to the scene and Matthew Oarton, 32, got out of the vehicle and joined in the fight.

Mr Haswell said: ”Oarton decamped from the vehicle and joined in the violence.”

He said that Cook, Broughton and Oarton then kicked one of the men as he lay on the ground.

He said the victim suffered grazing to his body and scalp but declined to make any victim impact statement.

He said Oarton, Cumbers and Cook then left in the vehicle, which was driven by Broughton away from the scene.

Cook, Oarton, and Broughton, of no fixed address, admitted causing actual bodily harm on September 12, last year, and Broughton also admitted having an offensive weapon on the same date, a knife sharpener.

Cumbers, of Lawson Road, Norwich, admitted dangerous driving, on September 12, last year.

Judge Stephen Holt said “It was a group attack which took place late at night on the street.”

Cook and Oarton were jailed eight months and Cumbers and Broughton are going to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Judge Holt said he was considering a community sentence for Cumbers.

Michael Clare, for Oarton, said that he had joined in after the fight had started.

“His involvement was brief. He then got back in the car and left.”

John Morgans, for Cumbers, said: “She made a mistake.”

He said it was a spur of the moment decision for her to get involved: “She was trying to help her friends having seen a fight develop.”

Mr Morgans said: “It was a fast moving situation and was a split second decision.”

He said she had only drove a short distance in the vehicle from Ber Street.

Gavin Cowe, for Cook, said he deserved credit for his plea.