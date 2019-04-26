Search

Busy night for police in King's Lynn

26 April, 2019 - 10:22
Police made four arrests in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt.

Police in King’s Lynn had a busy night, with a number of arrests in the town.

They tweeted: “Four people arrested tonight for various offences including assaults and drink driving, one of which was already wanted on warrant by the courts. All have been charged.”

Earlier officers were out on foot to reassure the public after a drugs warrant was executed in South Lynn.

