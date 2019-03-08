Search

Inmate denies attempted murder of prison officers and prisoner

PUBLISHED: 13:43 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 10 June 2019

Aklakur Rahman has been charged with attempting to murder a prison officer and prisoner at HMP Wayland. Picture: Ian Burt

A 32-year-old prisoner has denied three charges of attempted murder after alleged assaults inside three prisons.

Aklakur Rahman is charged with attempting to murder prison officer Derek Walker and fellow inmate David Sutton following an incident at Wayland Prison, near Watton, on July 21, 2017.

Both Mr Sutton, from Canvey Island, and Mr Walker were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the incident.

Mr Sutton, 30, required stitches to a neck wound and prison officer Walker later received a bravery award from the Royal Humane Society for his actions during the incident.

Rahman, who is originally from Ipswich, is also accused of attempting to murder another prison officer at HMP Lincoln, which alleged to have occurred two days after the HMP Wayland assault.

Rahman is also charged with attempting to wound another prison officer at HMP Wakefield on August 16, 2017.

Rahman denied three charges of attempted murder and three alternative charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared in the dock at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, June 7.

He also denied a charge of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm relating to the incident at HMP Wakefield.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for trial and remanded Rahman in custody.

He will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on July 12.

