Former teacher who became involved in drugs conspiracy has hearing adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:52 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 08 July 2019

Angela Davey. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Angela Davey. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A former teacher who slipped into the "shadowy world" of drugs has had a hearing to confiscate cash adjourned.

Angela Davey, 38, was due to have a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, but it was adjourned until July 23 after the court heard the case was not ready to proceed.

Davey, a former University of East Anglia graduate and history teacher, was jailed for 27 months in March this year, after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said it was hoped progress could be made at the next hearing.

He said there were assets of Davey which could be subject to confiscation.

Davey was arrested in January, having been on the run for three months and at her sentencing Judge Katharine Moore described her as an intelligent, articulate woman, who had allowed herself to be drawn into the shadowy world of drugs.

