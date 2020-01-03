Search

Advanced search

Former soldier given new date for prohibited weapon sentencing

PUBLISHED: 14:24 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 03 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A former soldier who is to be sentenced for possession of a banned weapon has had his case adjourned so the court can find out more about his military background.

Paul Berryman, 57, of Ipswich Road, Dickleburgh, has previously admitted possessing a prohibited firearm.

You may also want to watch:

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) but his case was futher adjourned after his barrister Jonathan Goodman told the court that the defence has different details of Berryman's military service than it appears the police have.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until Friday, March 6.

At an earlier hearing Berryman entered a not guilty plea to possessing a shotgun without a certificate which was deemed acceptable.

Berryman was arrested after police went to a house in Dickleburgh in November 2017 and seized the prohibited weapon.

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

The body of a man has been found at a property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich. Credit: Google

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke reveals why Idah can handle the City spotlight

Adam Idah is in line for a second senior start for Norwich City in the FA Cup third round at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Body found by police in Norwich

The body of a man has been found at a property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich. Credit: Google

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

‘It left dents in my lips’ - Woman warns people to do research before getting filler

Poppy Clarke originally had her lips done by a non-medic, which left her needing corrective work. She is warning others to do their research when deciding who can inject your lips. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists