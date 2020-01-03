Former soldier given new date for prohibited weapon sentencing

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A former soldier who is to be sentenced for possession of a banned weapon has had his case adjourned so the court can find out more about his military background.

Paul Berryman, 57, of Ipswich Road, Dickleburgh, has previously admitted possessing a prohibited firearm.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) but his case was futher adjourned after his barrister Jonathan Goodman told the court that the defence has different details of Berryman's military service than it appears the police have.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until Friday, March 6.

At an earlier hearing Berryman entered a not guilty plea to possessing a shotgun without a certificate which was deemed acceptable.

Berryman was arrested after police went to a house in Dickleburgh in November 2017 and seized the prohibited weapon.