Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A former coffee shop owner who left a sex toy in a car as part of a protest outside a rival cafe is set to appear in court today.

Kerry Radley, 46, of Vicarage Road, Salhouse, was convicted of using threatening or abusive behaviour following a bitter dispute which saw her staging an unusual protest outside the Prima Rosa cafe in Salhouse in May last year.

Radley, who used to run the now closed Radley's coffee shop, parked a Nissan 4x4 in front of the premises at Lower Street and left various explicit items - including a purple sex toy - on display inside.

It followed a heated two-year battle for trade and culminated in Radley being convicted of one charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Norwich Magistrates Court in February.

She was fined £180 but is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today to appeal the conviction and sentence.