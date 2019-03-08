Former salesman who took drugs to self-medicate is banned from driving

Heigham Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Googel Maps

A former salesman who lost his licence after drug-driving has stopped taking illegal substances after getting caught by police.

Vincent Kielty, 34, of Dyers Yard in Norwich, admitted to drug-driving on Heigham Street, Norwich, on February 15, at Norwich Magistrates' Court on August 20.

Prosecuting, Wayne Ablett said Kielty was pulled over by a police officer because he could smell cannabis from his Mercedes C220.

Mr Ablett said: "He was co-operative. He is a man of good character."

Traces of cannabis and benzoylecgonine - a byproduct of cocaine - above the legal limit were found in his system.

Mitigating, Natasha Baker said: "He [Kielty] was taking drugs to self-medicate for ongoing mental health difficulties."

She added he was now clean from all substances thanks to Narcotics Anonymous therapy. Kielty was banned from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £100 fine.