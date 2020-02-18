Search

Advanced search

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 February 2020

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

East Anglia News Service

A prison supply teacher who had a relationship with a convicted arsonist has been jailed.

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian BurtHMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Melissa Frost, 36, of Arnold Pitcher Close in North Walsham, worked as supply teacher at Wayland Prison near Watton when she developed the intimate friendship between a convicted arsonist.

The pair sent about 100 messages to each other either by phone or letter from September 2017-January 2018.

Frost, who has no previous convictions, lost her job and marriage over the affair which involved kissing and cuddling but no sexual activity.

She was jailed for four months at Norwich Crown Court on February 18 by Judge Stephen Holt for an offence of misconduct in a public office.

Judge Holt said: "You are a woman of good character up until now. The most disturbing feature of this case was that you wrote a letter to the prisoner on behalf of your children implying he made their mummy happy. They knew he was a prisoner.

"This sort of offending goes to the heart of the prison system of opening the door to danger and blackmail and contraband. I have considerable sympathy for you but I have a public duty that anyone working in the prison system who appears in this court as a result of committing this offence must have an immediate custodial sentence."

MORE: Prison teacher who had relationship with inmate warned to expect jail



Prosecuting, Martin Ivory said Frost's ex-husband, who called her a good mother, suspected she was having an affair but realised it was with a prisoner when she looked at messages on a SIM card.

Frost admitted the offence of misconduct to her prison bosses, police and in court.

Mr Ivory said: "Her ex-husband found messages that expressed love, longing and missing each other."

He added the prisoner who was serving five-and-a-half years for arson and was released in June 2019 used the prison's public phone to communicate with Frost.

The relationship never became sexual but they messaged about kissing and cuddling.

Mitigating David Stewart said: "It has been over two years since the offence was committed. The stress and worry must have caused her unimaginable concern and worry. This was an unlawful act and should not have occurred but there was no risk to security or a breakdown in law and order."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

‘You’re not having anything’ - ‘Brave’ shop worker confronts armed robber

An armed robber threatened a member of staff at the Londis in Canons Walk before smashing the screen of the till. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tenant fined £200 for playing loud music at block of flats

A man has been fined for playing loud music in Clifton Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Hiker died from hypothermia while hill walking in Scotland, inquest hears

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Inquest opens into death of two-day-old baby

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hearing over site of coastal golf clubhouse labelled ‘a stitch up’

The Royal West Norfolk Golf Club clubhouse at Brancaster. The club wants to deregister the land the clubhouse sits on. Picture: Gary Pearson

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service
Drive 24