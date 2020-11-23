No further action after fraud probe at former Norwich Prison cafe
- Credit: Archant
A man interviewed in connection with an allegation of fraud at a former prison cafe will face no further action, it has emerged.
Norfolk Police had been carrying out an investigation in to accounting fraud relating to Café Britannia dating to 2018.
A man in his 60s was interviewed under caution and released under investigation while the probe continued.
But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Despite extensive enquiries being carried out in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prosecute and as a result, no further action will be taken.”
The café, which ran from a building attached to Norwich Prison, announced in August 2019 it was to close.
You may also want to watch:
It came after the Ministry of Justice served a notice to management saying they needed to leave.
It was run by community interest company Britannia Enterprises Norwich CIC.
Most Read
- 1 Welcome to our new website
- 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
- 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
- 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
- 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
- 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
- 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
- 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
- 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
- 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics