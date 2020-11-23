News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
No further action after fraud probe at former Norwich Prison cafe

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:12 AM November 23, 2020
Cafe Britannia.

Cafe Britannia. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A man interviewed in connection with an allegation of fraud at a former prison cafe will face no further action, it has emerged.

Norfolk Police had been carrying out an investigation in to accounting fraud relating to Café Britannia dating to 2018.

A man in his 60s was interviewed under caution and released under investigation while the probe continued.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Despite extensive enquiries being carried out in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prosecute and as a result, no further action will be taken.”

The café, which ran from a building attached to Norwich Prison, announced in August 2019 it was to close.

It came after the Ministry of Justice served a notice to management saying they needed to leave.

It was run by community interest company Britannia Enterprises Norwich CIC.

Author Picture Icon