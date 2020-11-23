No further action after fraud probe at former Norwich Prison cafe
PUBLISHED: 10:12 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 23 November 2020
Archant
A man interviewed in connection with an allegation of fraud at a former prison cafe will face no further action, it has emerged.
Norfolk Police had been carrying out an investigation in to accounting fraud relating to Café Britannia dating to 2018.
A man in his 60s was interviewed under caution and released under investigation while the probe continued.
But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Despite extensive enquiries being carried out in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prosecute and as a result, no further action will be taken.”
The café, which ran from a building attached to Norwich Prison, announced in August 2019 it was to close.
It came after the Ministry of Justice served a notice to management saying they needed to leave.
It was run by community interest company Britannia Enterprises Norwich CIC.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.