Former policeman in court in Norwich charged with rape and assaults
Published: 11:02 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM October 18, 2021
A former policeman has appeared in court after being charged with rape and assault.
Jason Corley was based at Sizewell in Suffolk where he worked with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.
The 41-year-old, of Oaklands, Framingham Earl, near Poringland has been charged with four offences, including rape and two of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).
The offences are said to have taken place between August 1, 2020 and February 3, 2021.
Corley appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 18 2021) when he spoke only to confirm his details.
The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 15.
Corley was granted conditional bail.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews battling large house blaze
- 2 £6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete
- 3 Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter
- 4 Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it
- 5 Jailed this week: Primark brawl, attempted murder and abuse
- 6 Three cars crash and two end up in ditches on rural road
- 7 Ford and Jaguar crash in second incident near village in same night
- 8 Councils could spend millions to buy former Aviva office for new HQ
- 9 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
- 10 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home