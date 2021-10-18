News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former policeman in court in Norwich charged with rape and assaults

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:02 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 11:44 AM October 18, 2021
Sizewell nuclear power station Photo: Mike Page

Sizewell Nuclear Power station where Jason Corley was a serving police officer.

A former policeman has appeared in court after being charged with rape and assault.

Jason Corley was based at Sizewell in Suffolk where he worked with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

The 41-year-old, of Oaklands, Framingham Earl, near Poringland has been charged with four offences, including rape and two of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

The offences are said to have taken place between August 1, 2020 and February 3, 2021.

Corley appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 18 2021) when he spoke only to confirm his details.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 15.

Corley was granted conditional bail.

