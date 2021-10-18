Published: 11:02 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM October 18, 2021

A former policeman has appeared in court after being charged with rape and assault.

Jason Corley was based at Sizewell in Suffolk where he worked with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

The 41-year-old, of Oaklands, Framingham Earl, near Poringland has been charged with four offences, including rape and two of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

The offences are said to have taken place between August 1, 2020 and February 3, 2021.

Corley appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 18 2021) when he spoke only to confirm his details.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 15.

Corley was granted conditional bail.