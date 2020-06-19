Search

Advanced search

Former police employee sold goods stolen from constabulary on eBay

PUBLISHED: 06:40 20 June 2020

Norfolk Constabulary's headquarters in Wymondham. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk Constabulary's headquarters in Wymondham. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A former police employee who sold car parts belonging to the force on eBay was snared when one was purchased by an undercover officer, a court has heard.

Scott Allcock spent 18 years working for Norfolk Constabulary as a parts officer, with his role being to order equipment such as tyres to be used by the police.

However, he “fell on his sword” after it was discovered he had sold tyres, a fog light and an inflation kit belonging to the constabulary on the online auction site.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, Allcock, 40, and of Kendal Close, in Hethersett, admitted to five charges relating to the incidents, including fraud and theft by employee.

Elle Sheerin, prosecuting, said: “This case revolves around his job - he worked for 18 years as a parts officer for the police. His role was to order parts to be used by Norfolk Constabulary.

“He was discovered when a tyre inflation kit he was selling was purchased by an undercover police officer.”

You may also want to watch:

The court heard how one of the items he had taken was a fog light for a Skoka, which he sold for just £10, while the inflation kit made him £40.

After being found out, Allcock tended his resignation, ending a career spanning almost two decades.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, said: “He said the tyres had been lying around for a long time, so he took them, but he realises now it was wrong.

“He fell on his sword when the matter came to light and brought about a very uncomfortable end to 18 years of employment.”

Mr Fisher added that the items were taken from an “auction box” in the police depot, where items no longer of use are placed to be auctioned off in order to raise additional funds for the constabulary.

He added: “There was almost a laissez faire attitude towards it and he would not have been the only person to take something out of the box - although he is not blaming anybody else for what happened.”

Allcock was ordered to pay the court £1,439.62, including a £1,000 fine and £194.62 in compensation to Norfolk Constabulary.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Former nightclub transformed into children’s party venue

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Premier League loss to Southampton

Norwich City were second best against Southampton at Carrow Road on their Premier League return Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Connor Southwell’s verdict: City staring relegation in the eye as little miracle hopes fade

Emi Buendia up against Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a difficult return to Premier League action for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat
Drive 24