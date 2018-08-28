Former partner of stabbed Lowestoft father claims they were rebuilding their relationship when he died

The former partner of a Lowestoft father Scott Tarrant who was allegedly murdered by a former friend has told a court they were trying to rebuild their relationship at the time of his death.

Giving evidence on the fourth day of the trial of Steven Butcher, who denies murdering Mr Tarrant, Rebecca Supple said they had split up in 2017 and, at the time of his death in July last year, she was living on her own in Lowestoft with her two children.

However, she said she and Mr Tarrant were rebuilding their relationship and he regularly saw the two children.

She said she had known Butcher for three years and they got got on really well. She said: “He was always a good friend to me.”

The 25-year-old said she had slept with Butcher when she and Mr Tarrant had split up and Mr Tarrant had “really disliked” Butcher because of that.

Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, after they fell out over a woman.

The court has heard that Mr Tarrant had been in an “on off” relationship with Rebecca Supple and they had a child.

On July 7 Miss Supple arranged to see Mr Tarrant but when he didn’t turn up she invited Butcher round.

Mr Tarrant later turned up at her home in Underwood Close and pushed Butcher’s motorbike over.

Butcher allegedly told Miss Supple: “If he’s done anything to my bike I’m going to ******* kill him” before grabbing a kitchen knife.

Miss Supple took the knife away and Butcher left the house and picked up has bike.

He then went back inside to get his motorbike helmet, keys and the knife which was allegedly used to stab Mr Tarrant.

Mr Gair claimed that following the alleged attack Butcher dropped the knife in a drain.

On Wednesday, the court heard from taxi drive Jamie Hart, who picked Butcher up from Hollingsworth Road shortly after Mr Tarrant’s death.

Mr Hart said: “He told me he had just opened someone up, so I asked if he had anything on him and he told me he had put it down a drain.

“I asked if it was self-defence and he said he’d stabbed him eight times, so I told him he was looking at murder.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Tarrant had been stabbed nine times and had bled to death.

After his arrest Butcher denied stabbing Mr Tarrant and said he hadn’t been in the area when it happened.

The case continues.