Search

Advanced search

Former wrestler found guilty of threatening behaviour at city pub

PUBLISHED: 17:25 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 12 December 2018

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A former wrestler who was refused entry to a Norwich pub after jumping into a river has been found guilty of using threatening behaviour towards staff who had refused to let him back in.

The Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve Adams

Zak Bevis, 27, and William Stonehouse, 63, had been drinking with a group of friends at the Queen of Iceni pub on Norwich’s Riverside complex.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court was told Bevis had jumped into the river but was then stopped from re-entering the pub.

It was alleged that Bevis had made various threats to staff who were preventing him from getting back into the pub, including telling one staff member “I will do you” and another that he would “snap your neck”.

Bevis, who the court heard had competed as a wrestler under the name Zak Zodiac, had denied three counts of using threatening behaviour following the incident on August 2 this year.

City magistrates found Bevis not guilty of making threats to snap the neck or kill one of the staff members, but he was convicted of two counts of threatening behaviour during the incident.

The court was told Stonehouse “tried to prevent” his friend from being arrested by grabbing hold of an officer before being taken to the ground.

Stonehouse was found not guilty of one count of using threatening behaviour on the day but was convicted of two counts of assaulting police officers who the prosecution had said he bit and poked in the eye.

He had already admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Bevis, of Gould Road, Eaton, was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £60 compensation each to the two staff members he was convicted of being threatening towards.

Stonehouse, of Hungate Street, Aylsham, was ordered to do 70 hours’ unpaid work over the next 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the police officers he assaulted, £200 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jacqui Appleton, who represented both defendants, said Bevis had been of “hitherto good character” and had spent a “considerable amount of time in a police cell” following his arrest.

In terms of Stonehouse, she said there had been a “lack of premeditation” to the offences which happened “extremely quickly”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Man detained after alert that closed primary school and saw police swarm on Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 LIVE on all things Norwich City

The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

‘Dreadful, frustrating, appalling’ - campaigners call for better bus and rail links at north Norfolk station

Campaigners David Hurdle and James Thomson are calling for better bus and train links in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

North Norfolk MP asks health secretary to meet people ‘let down’ by mental health trust

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has asked the health secretary, Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, to meet with his constituents who “felt they have been let down” by the region’s mental health trust. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Simon Parker
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast