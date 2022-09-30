Jury considers verdict on Norwich teacher accused of pupil sex assaults

A jury has been sent out to consider a verdict in the case of a former Norwich teacher accused of historical sex offences against two boys.

Ian Terry, 78, is on trial for historical offences against the pair - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - at the former Bracondale School in Norwich in the 1980s.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Terry is accused of indecent assault against a boy and two counts of indecent assault in relation to another boy.

The jury of eight women and four men was sent out to consider verdicts on Friday morning (September 30) after the case was summed up by Judge Anthony Bate.

Judge Bate said it was the prosecution case that he had inappropriately touched the boys and that he had been spoken to about it by the headteacher at the time.

He said Terry, of Marlingford Way, Easton, near Norwich, “hotly disputed” all the charges.