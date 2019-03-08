Former Norwich teacher jailed for drugs offences is due back in court

Angela Davey. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A former teacher and mother-of-two who was jailed after slipping into the "shadowy world" of drugs when the "fabric of her life unravelled" is due back in court today.

Angela Davey was jailed for a total of 27 months in March after she admitted selling cocaine and breaching bail by failing to turn up at court.

The former University of East Anglia graduate and history teacher was arrested in January, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

She told Norwich Crown Court how drug dealers had threatened her before moving into her home on Wall Road in Norwich, where she had previously lived with her husband and children.

Davey, 38, of no fixed abode is due back at court today for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing which is designed to tackle organised crime and seize back cash and recover assets made from ill-gotten gains.

Jailing her for 27 months in March, Judge Katharine Moore said: "What remains unclear is why it is you failed to access help and support for your addiction.

"As an intelligent, articulate woman, you must have known help was there for the taking. Instead you permitted yourself to be drawn into this shadowy world of drugs."

Davey won a scholarship to study at Norwich School for Girls as a child before graduating from UEA with a 2:1 in history in 2003.

She stayed on to complete a PGCE with a term of teacher training at the Hewett School, and soon moved into teaching children with special educational needs at the Clare School and, after, Eaton Hall.

But by 2016 her marriage had broken down, and within two years she ended up homeless.

Judge Moore told her: "The fabric of your life unravelled rapidly from 2016. You have lost very much of what you once held dear."

Giving evidence, Davey said she began taking crack cocaine and heroin in 2016 after losing her children in a divorce.

"I knew where I could get it and I knew it would numb the pain I was feeling at the time," she said.

Drug dealers known as the 'Jacob' line eventually moved into her Wall Road home and began storing drugs there, the court heard.