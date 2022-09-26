Former Norwich teacher on trial for historical sex offences

The former Bracondale school in Norwich where Ian Terry used to be a teacher - Credit: Archant

A former Norwich teacher has denied indecent assaults against former pupils more than 40 years ago.

Ian Terry, 78, has gone on trial having denied historical sex offences against two boys - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - in the 1980s.

Norwich Crown Court heard Terry is accused of indecent assault against a boy.

He is also accused of two counts of indecent assault, relating to inappropriate touching on another boy.

Edward Renvoize, opening the prosecution case on Monday (September 26), said the case relates to a time the defendant was a teacher at the former Bracondale School in Norwich.

He said the complainant in the first matter had been getting changed and had been "standing in his pants" when Terry came up to him and touched him inappropriately from behind.

After being asked what he was doing by the pupil, Terry was said to have been "freaking out".

The complainant told his mother about the incident and the school was informed.

Although the complainant could not remember what happened, Mr Renvoize said Terry later "left the school".

The jury was told the other charges relate to a complainant who was taught music by the defendant.

During these lessons Mr Renvoize said Terry would "take the opportunity to touch him that he realised, even then, that was inappropriate".

Mr Renvoize said Terry "put his hands on his bottom rather than other parts of his body".

He would also "put his hand on his thigh, but his inner thigh high up on his leg".

This happened "on a number of occasions".

Terry was interviewed by police many years later and insists the indecent assault against the first complainant never happened.

Mr Renvoize said although not interviewed about the other matters the crown expect Terry to say he did not touch the victim inappropriately.

Terry, of Marlingford Way, Easton, near Norwich, has denied all charges.

Andrew Oliver appeared on behalf of Terry who was helped in court by an intermediary.

The trial continues.