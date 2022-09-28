The former Bracondale School where Ian Terry, who is accused of historic sex assaults, used to be a teacher - Credit: Simon Finlay/Archant Library

A former Norwich teacher accused of historical sex offences against two boys has denied assaulting either of them.

Ian Terry, 78, has gone on trial having denied historical sex offences against the pair - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - at the former Bracondale School in Norwich in the 1980s.

Norwich Crown Court heard Terry is accused of indecent assault against a boy and two counts of indecent assault, relating to inappropriate touching, in relation to another boy.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (September 28) Terry told defence barrister Andrew Oliver why he had left the school.

"I wasn't a qualified teacher and that was it really," he said.

The defendant was asked whether the headmaster had spoken to him about a complaint that a boy had made about him.

Terry said: "No."

He also denied touching the two pupils inappropriately.

The jury of eight women and four men were earlier told by Mr Oliver that a report from a consultant clinical psychologist concluded that Terry "would have difficulty taking part in the trial process".

It was as a result of "cognitive impairments" suffered by Terry after he previously suffered two aneurisms as a result of a stroke in 1997.

As a result, Terry has dysphasia, a language disorder, likely to have been a result of the stroke, and was found to be suffering from a "dementia process".

The defendant, who appeared in court alongside an intermediary to assist him, also has some cognitive difficulty as well as difficulty with his memory.

Terry, of Marlingford Way, Easton, near Norwich, has denied all charges.

The trial continues.