Former teacher used Facebook images to create child 'porn'

A former teacher faces jail for using photo editing software to create ‘cut and paste’ pornographic images using pictures of real children.

Peter Sanpher, 74, has admitted a string of offences of making, sharing and possessing indecent images of children after being arrested following an online undercover police operation.

Norwich Crown Court was told he used software to mock-up sexual photo montages that featured faces of children from pictures he had downloaded from Facebook

The depraved pseudo-images, some featuring naked and aroused adults, were then shared online by Sanpher who added sexual fantasies.

Prosecutor Simon Connolly said most of the children had not been identified but some pictures had been shown to the horrified family of one.

“The Facebook images were shown to the girl’s father who confirmed she would have been about four years old in the photographs and he describes how he felt disgusted by what had happened,” he said.

“He was fearful that the images would now have been disseminated on the internet.”

The court heard police began an undercover operation in March 2020 after being tipped off by a Google account user about an indecent image being uploaded.

Sanpher, of Stylman Road, Norwich, sent the eight images to an officer posing as someone with a sexual interest in children using a profile on a photo-sharing website.

Police subsequently raided his home and seized computers and other devices that were found to contain more than 400 of the most serious category A indecent photos of children, together with more than 2,800 category B and C images.

Sanpher has previously pleaded guilty to six offences of making indecent images of children, two offences of distributing indecent child images, possession of a prohibited image of a child and possession of extreme porn.

Mr Connolly said Sanpher had told police he had never engaged in sexual activity with a child and that “it was all fantasy”.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said his offences were “unpleasant and depraved'' but that he had fallen into “an obsessive abyss, firstly viewing then making these types of images”.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned his sentencing until September 6 to consult case law surrounding the creation of edited pseudo-sexual images.

Remanding him into custody, she told Sanpher it was to “safeguard your welfare” as it was “clear these matters are weighing heavily upon you”.