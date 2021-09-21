Published: 4:56 PM September 21, 2021

Former UEA student Joachin Greene has been found not guilty of rape following a trial at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A man accused of the rape of a woman at a Norwich university has been found not guilty.

Joachin Greene, 21, had been at a party at the University of East Anglia (UEA) when the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was said to have been raped and sexually assaulted.

Mr Greene, of Campion Way, Sheringham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape in January 2019.

He also pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault by penetration and sexual assault on the same date.

He was found not guilty of all three offences by a jury of nine women and three men on Tuesday afternoon (September 21) following more than nine hours of deliberations.

The verdicts were delivered by a majority of 10 to two after Judge Alice Robinson had given a majority direction ruling earlier in the afternoon.

Mr Greene was emotional when the verdicts were returned.

He broke down when he embraced his father, who had supported him throughout the trial, after being released from the dock.

The trial, which started on September 13, heard a number of people had been at a party at the UEA campus in January 2019 shortly after the beginning of the term.

The defendant, who was represented by Matthew McNiff, insisted he had done "nothing against her will".

Giving evidence during the trial, Mr Greene said he felt the complainant had "reciprocated the kiss" and that he had her full consent.

He was asked by Mr McNiff what would have happened if the complainant has said no and he insisted he would have "complied fully".

Mr McNiff asked whether anything happened to make him think that this was not what she wanted.

Mr Greene replied: “No sir."



