Man accused of rape tells jury he did 'nothing against her will'

Published: 1:22 PM September 16, 2021

Former UEA student Joachim Greene has gone on trial accused of rape at a party at the campus in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man accused of the rape of a woman at a Norwich university insisted he did “nothing against her will”.

Joachim Greene, 21, had been at a party at the University of East Anglia (UEA) when the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was said to have been raped and sexually assaulted.

Greene, of Campion Way, Sheringham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape in January 2019.

He has also pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault by penetration and another of sexual assault at the same time.

Giving evidence to defence barrister Matthew McNiff on Thursday (September 16) Greene said he felt the woman had “reciprocated the kiss” and that he had “full consent”.

Mr McNiff asked what he would have done if it had not been reciprocated, to which Greene replied: “I would’ve felt rather awkward and just left.”

Greene was asked what would have happened if the complainant had said no and told his barrister he would have “complied fully”.

Mr McNiff asked whether anything had happened to make him think it was not what she wanted.

Greene said: “No sir."

Greene, who became tearful at points while giving his evidence, said the woman said: “I won’t tell anyone about it if you don’t."

The court heard he believed she said it as she knew he had a girlfriend at the time.

The jury of nine women and three men heard Greene “couldn’t believe it” after becoming aware he had been accused of rape.

Mr McNiff asked Greene if he had raped the complainant.

He said: "No sir, absolutely not.”

The defence barrister asked the defendant whether he had used force to which he said: “No sir, absolutely not."

Will Cater, in cross examination, put it to Greene that “you just lost control of yourself".

Greene said: “No sir, not at all.”

The trial continues.



