Former Norwich priest to stand trial over 20 alleged sex offences

PUBLISHED: 15:49 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 02 February 2019

A Catholic priest is set to stand trial for alleged sex offences which took place while he worked in Norfolk.

Father Francis McDermott, of Atlanic Way, Westwood Ho, Bideford in Devon, has denied 20 sex offences against children in High Wycombe and Norwich in the 1970s.

Both Buckinghamshire and Norfolk were part of the Diocese of Northampton during the time the alleged attacks are said to have happened.

He faces charges including the rape of a girl under 16 and gross indecency of boys and girls. The attacks are alleged to have happened between 1971 and 1978.

He first appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in October last year, before appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court in November where he denied the charges.

The trail will begin on February 4 at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Range Rover crashes into side of school

Man in his 20s dies in crash

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Pub closes less than a year after opening

