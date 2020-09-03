Video

Extinction Rebellion activist from Norwich arrested at London protest

Extinction Rebellion member Rupert Read being arrested for taking part in climate change protests in Tufton Street, London. Picture: Rupert Read Rupert Read

An Extinction Rebellion and former Norwich city councillor has been arrested for his involvement in climate change protests.

Rupert Read, a spokesperson for the environmental action group, tweeted on Wednesday, September 2: “I’ve just been arrested at Tufton Street during a protest with @XrRebel.”

He was one of four people arrested in London, including Writers Rebel co-founder Jessica Townsend, for protesting.

Speakers from Writers Rebel, a group formed in support of the aims of Extinction Rebellion, blocked Tufton Street.

They were speaking out against thinktanks and lobbyists at the heart of Westminster and gathered outside offices of these organisations.

Mr Read and the other three activists were arrested after spraying stencils reading “Lies, Lies, Economics and Lies” on the entrances to 55 Tufton Street.

At the launch of the Writers Rebel campaign last week, writer and actor Stephen Fry, who lives in Norfolk, said people had a duty to “expose the lies” of climate change denial.

The protest took place as part of Extinction Rebellion’s 10-day protest demanding government action on the climate crisis.