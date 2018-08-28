Former Norwich City youth coach to stand trial over child sex abuse charges

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A former Norwich City youth coach is to go on trial this month having been charged with the sexual abuse of 11 boys under the age of 16.

The trial of Michael “Kit” Carson, 75, is due to begin on Monday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court.

He has been charged with 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, has denied all charges.

The former coach was arrested as part of the investigation into historical child sex abuse in football.

He worked at Norwich as a youth coach between 1983 and 1993, before moving to Peterborough to run their youth academy until 2001.

He then spent five years at Cambridge as their head of talent development but more recently worked at non-league Histon in Cambridgeshire.