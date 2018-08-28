Search

Advanced search

Former Norwich City youth coach to stand trial over child sex abuse charges

PUBLISHED: 14:25 02 January 2019

Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A former Norwich City youth coach is to go on trial this month having been charged with the sexual abuse of 11 boys under the age of 16.

The trial of Michael “Kit” Carson, 75, is due to begin on Monday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court.

He has been charged with 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, has denied all charges.

The former coach was arrested as part of the investigation into historical child sex abuse in football.

He worked at Norwich as a youth coach between 1983 and 1993, before moving to Peterborough to run their youth academy until 2001.

He then spent five years at Cambridge as their head of talent development but more recently worked at non-league Histon in Cambridgeshire.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rugby kit donated in memory of Nailsea teacher

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bus routes changed in Portishead due to ‘badly-parked cars’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Speeding improvements for villages?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Charity handed thousands to help in search for new base

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths store on St Stephens Street in Norwich. <Picture: James Bass> edp 7/1/03
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists