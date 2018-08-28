Former Norwich City player insists he did not sexually assault woman at Norwich nightclub

A former Norwich City player accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Norwich nightclub admits “waving his hands” behind her but insists he did not touch her.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that a woman at the former Mercy nightclub on Prince of Wales Road nightclub was allegedly sexually assaulted in the club in an incident which happened after midnight on February 4 last year.

The prosecution allege that Eagle, who played just 10 times for the Canaries before going onto play for Lowestoft Town, had been out with friends at the club and had been in “high spirits” but had gone too far and “ended up sexually assaulting a woman at the nightclub”.

But giving evidence on Tuesday (January 22) Eagle, who denies sexual assault, insisted he did not sexually assault her.

When asked by Joanne Eley, defending, if he at any point, tried to put his hand up her skirt or touch her sexually, he said: “No.”

The jury of eight women and four men heard that Eagle had been playing football for Leiston in Suffolk on Saturday, February 3 last year.

Eagle, who now works at Sizewell B, said he had gone out in Norwich later that evening with about 10 friends, including a number of his teammates.

He said it was like a belated Christmas do and also to celebrate the birth of his son who was just a few weeks old.

Eagle confirmed he had been to the Dog House pub, where he had consumed a couple of pints of Guinness and two Jack Daniels and Coke before heading on to Mercy.

While at the nightclub Eagle had more JD and Cokes before an incident which led to him being ejected from Mercy.

Eagle described how when he “waved my hands behind her” towards her bottom in a “lads gesture”.

It was between 30 seconds and a minute later that he said he was escorted out of the club.

Eagle admitted being “a little agitated” at being thrown out as he said he “hadn’t done anything”.

He accepts apologising for messing about behind her but insisted he did not sexually assault her.

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, put it to Eagle that he had got carried away on a lads night out and things went too far.

He said: “No.”

The jury was shown the video of Eagle being interviewed by police after his arrest.

Eagle, who said he was “on his way to being drunk”, told police he “didn’t touch her”.

He said: “I didn’t touch her I know that.”

He later said: “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Earlier the woman alleged victim gave evidence from behind a screen.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court how she felt being touched under her skirt.

She described how it “wasn’t just like a touch, it was more like a shove”.

The witness said she turned around gave a reaction as if to say “What the hell?”

She said she then went to find security guards and told them “he groped me”.’

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, Suffolk, has denied sexual assault.

The trial continues.