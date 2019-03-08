Former Norwich care home boss set to go on trial on sex abuse allegations

Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library Archant Library

A former Norwich care home boss is set to go on trial in November on sex abuse allegations.

Joseph Douglas Hewitt, 79, was formerly the officer in charge at Woodlands Observation and Assessment Centre, off Dereham Road, in the 1970s and 1980s where children would be sent for assessment before being fostered or moved to another children's home.

Hewitt, of Snelsmoor Lane, Chellaston, Derby, has denied all charges and is due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on November 18

Edward Renvoize appeared for the prosecution and Tania Griffths, appeared for Hewitt, over a link from Preston Crown Court, for a pre-trial review of the case before the trial takes place later this year on the historic sex abuse allegations Hewitt faces.

Hewitt did not have to attend the short hearing which was held before Judge Andrew Shaw

The court heard that the trial is expected to last four weeks.