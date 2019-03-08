Former Norwich care home boss to face retrial on sex allegations

A former care home boss is have a retrial at Norwich Crown Court on sex abuse allegations.

Joseph Douglas Hewitt, 79, was formerly the officer in charge at Woodlands Observation and Assessment Centre, off Dereham Road in the 1970s and 1980s.

However the jury at King's Lynn Crown Court were discharged following a six-week trial.

Edwards Renvoize, appeared for the prosecution and confirmed that there would be a retrial on five charges Hewitt faces.

Tania Griffiths, appeared for Hewitt, over a link from Liverpool Crown Court, but Hewitt did not have to attend the short hearing himself.

Hewitt, of Snelsmoor Lane, Chellaston, Derby, has denied all charges.

Judge Andrew Shaw fixed a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court on September 30. for a pre-trial review.

The trial is fixed for November 18 and is again expected to last about four weeks.