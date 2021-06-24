Published: 12:37 PM June 24, 2021

An ex-British heavyweight boxing champion has been banned from contacting his former partner for the next two years, a court has heard.

Former fighter Sam Sexton, who held the Commonwealth heavyweight title and British heavyweight title, had been charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Sam Sexton on his debut against Paul Bonson at Carrow RoadPicture: Archant - Credit: Archant © 2005

It had been alleged that between 2016 and 2020 the 36-year-old had thrown water over the complainant as well as hitting her around the head, strangling her, breaking eggs on her head, making threats to slash her throat and bomb her sister's address and biting the complainant's finger.

Sexton, of Cozens-Hardy Road, Sprowston, was due to stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday June 24 having denied both charges.

But both charges against him were dropped and Sexton was given a non conviction restraining order.

Sam Sexton. - Credit: Archant

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said he would “offer no evidence” in the case.

Ian Fisher, representing Sexton, said his client had been in a turbulent relationship.

He said they went on for a while trying to make the relationship work.

But Mr Fisher said despite trying the acrimony between Sexton, whose last professional fight was in 2018, and his partner continued and they separated in August 2019.

Sam Sexton preparing for his fight at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The relationship ended in December 2019.

Mr Fisher said Sexton now wanted to “move on with his life” and was “looking forward, not back”.

Dr Michael Flores, chairman of the bench of magistrates, imposed a non conviction restraining order for two years.

As part of the restraining order Sexton cannot contact his former partner, directly or indirectly.

He must not post anything about this case or his former partner on social media and must also delete a Facebook post entitled “Justice will prevail”.

The ex-fighter announced his retirement from the ring in December 2019 after having lost his British heavyweight title to Hughie Fury in Bolton in May 2018.





Winning team - Jon Thaxton and Graham Everett with Sam Sexton after he won the British heavyweight title Picture: Chris Lakey - Credit: Archant

Sexton made his debut in September 2005, defeating Paul Bonson on a big fight night at Carrow Road. He finished his career with a record of 24 wins and four defeats. He won the Commonwealth title in 2009, beating Martin Rogan in Belfast - and six months later defended it against the same man, also in Belfast.

His greatest achievement came in October, 2017 when, at the third attempt, he won the British title, beating Scotsman Gary Cornish in Edinburgh.