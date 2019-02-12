Former Norfolk priest convicted of 18 historic sex offences against children

Francis McDermott has been convicted of 18 historic sex offences against children. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto chrisdorney

A former priest who spent time in Norfolk has been convicted of 18 sex offences against six children in the 1970s.

Francis McDermott, 75, was a priest in a number of different parishes from 1971 to 1979, where he befriended local families and sexually abused the children.

He abused his first victim while training to become a priest in London. After becoming ordained, he worked in Norwich and High Wycombe, where he committed further offences.

Some years later, McDermott, of Atlantic Way, Westwood Ho, Bideford in Devon, contacted his first victim again, after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who he believed the victim knew, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

The victim recorded the conversation he had with the priest and in 2017, after receiving therapy, he reported the abuse and shared the recording with the police.

Yasmeen Malik, senior crown prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Francis McDermott exploited his position as a priest to strike up friendships with families in his local parishes, and then used his charm and charisma to gain the trust of the children so he could sexually abuse them.

“The victims have shown great courage in admitting what happened to them and giving evidence against McDermott, it’s their brave actions that have seen him convicted of these serious offences.”

McDermott, who was convicted after a trial, is due to be sentenced in March.