Former magistrate alleged to have attacked and racially abused ex-tenant, court hears

PUBLISHED: 08:38 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 31 October 2019

Former Norfolk magistrate Nigel Stringer. Picture: Ian Burt

Former Norfolk magistrate Nigel Stringer. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A former Norfolk magistrate and his son allegedly attacked a former tenant with a hammer and a hockey stick amid a dispute over belongings, a court has heard.

Nigel Stringer and his son Rowan, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe, allegedly attacked Anthony Munatswa on January 14 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard on the first day of a retrial yesterday.

The prosecution said Nigel Stringer initially held an air rifle before returning to the house and arming himself with a hammer, and that Rowan Stringer was armed with a pocket knife and a hockey stick.

Christopher Paxton, prosecuting, said the father and son called Mr Munatswa a "n*****" multiple times and swapped the hockey stick and hammer between them during the incident.

Mr Munatswa had gone to the Stringer family home near Long Stratton to collect his belongings, which included 50 boxes of trainers and gym equipment, which had a value of around £10,000.

It came after Norwich County Court made an order for Nigel Stringer to make Mr Munatswa's belongings available on January 5, 2018.

After attempts to collect his possessions proved unsuccessful, the court heard Mr Munatswa went to Boyland Hall with three friends on January 14.

He climbed over the gate  of the Stringer family home and walked towards the house, when he was confronted, the court heard.

Nigel Stringer, 68, and Rowan Stringer, 24, have denied racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm and alternative charges of assault causing  actual bodily harm and  assault by beating.

They have also denied racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The jury in the previous trial was discharged in July this year two weeks into proceedings after one of the barristers in the case was unable to attend court for the foreseeable future.

Mr Paxton said Mr Munatswa suffered bruising, a tender skull and headaches following the alleged attack.

In police interview, Nigel Stringer said Mr Munatswa had gone to his home "for trouble" and claimed Mr Munatswa had thrown punches at him.

Rowan Stringer denied using the word "n*****".

The trial continues.

