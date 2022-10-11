Corruption charges against ex-N&N hospital boss dropped

The former boss of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has had Australian corruption charges dismissed.

Malcolm Stamp, 69, travelled from his home at Roughton in north Norfolk in August to face allegations at Brisbane Magistrates Court in August, four years after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

But he did not appear in the court on Friday, October 7 where the three charges against him were dismissed.

Crown prosecutor Marc Green told the court he did not wish to continue with the charges after reviewing documentation.

"Having done that, the position is that it will offer no evidence against Mr Stamp and ask that Mr Stamp be discharged,” he said.

Mr Stamp, who was in charge of the N&N from 1994 to 2001 before moving to Australia in 2013, had been charged after becoming embroiled in an alleged nepotism scandal over his daughter getting a tax-payer funded job at the Queensland hospital he ran.