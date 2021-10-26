Former King's Lynn Town footballer to be sentenced for drug offences

Published: 12:49 PM October 26, 2021

King’s Lynn Town terminated the contract of Rory McAuley by mutual agreement in September. - Credit: Ian Burt

A former King's Lynn Town footballer will be sentenced in December for offences including the supply of cocaine.

A date was set for the sentencing of Rory McAuley, 31, after his co-accused Ismail Thompson, 29, of Harsnett Close, Norwich, pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing cocaine.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply cocaine at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, McAuley, of George Fox Way, Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine during April and May of this year, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

A third defendant, Andrew Wallace, 34, of Fakenham Road, Great Witchingham, also pleaded guilty to charges including the supply of cocaine and possessing cocaine and cannabis.

All three men will be sentenced on December 9.

The defender was suspended from all football-related activities at King's Lynn Town in June following his arrest.

He left the club in September and has since signed for Bedford Town FC.