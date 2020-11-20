Search

Jailed clerk who stole £120,000 from village charity ordered to pay it back

20 November, 2020 - 06:00
Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Archant

A clerk who stole more than £120,000 from a charity helping those most in need in a Norfolk village has been ordered to pay it all back.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Emma Greeno, 43, worked for the Pentney Charity Trust in King’s Lynn when she withdrew a number of payments over a seven year period from 2011 to 2018 from the charity’s account.

She was jailed for two years and six months in September after a court heard that on July 19, 2018, a trustee of the charity trust was contacted by the Charities Official Investment Fund (COIF) regarding an application to withdraw a sum of money from the charity fund.

The trustee questioned the application with the COIF, stating that payments should never be withdrawn from the account.

Following further suspicions, after the charity’s bank statement was reviewed, Greeno was contacted by the trustee and asked for an explanation.

Greeno, of Westfields, Narborough, stated the application was likely to be an error and claimed to have filled in the wrong form.

But on September 5, 2018, Greeno requested a meeting with the trustee and disclosed that she had used the charity’s fund to withdraw approximately £60,000 over a period of three years, initially claiming to have been blackmailed.

The matter was referred to Norfolk police and following extensive enquiries Greeno was arrested at her home address that year and later charged with fraud by abuse of position. She was sentenced after pleading guilty.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary worked alongside the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit’s (ERSOU) Financial Investigation Team, and launched an investigation using Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation to ensure she paid back the amount she had fraudulently obtained.

At a Norfolk Crown Court hearing on Monday, November 16, she was ordered to repay £123,828 within three months, or face an extended period of 15 months imprisonment and repay the money.

Financial Investigation manager Andy Gould, from ERSOU’s Financial Investigations Team, said: “This particularly heartless case saw Greeno actively defraud the charity she worked for, entirely in the knowledge that by doing so she would be hampering the charity’s efforts to help the most vulnerable.

“This result will ensure the charity is reimbursed and will be able to carry on its excellent community work.”

