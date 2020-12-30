Former journalist died after fall, an inquest hears

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

A former journalist died after a fall at home, an inquest has heard.

Andrew Smith, 75, from Blofield, died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 21.

An inquest into Mr Smith's death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday December 30.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was traumatic intracerebral haemorrhage as a result of a fall and end stage renal failure.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 19.

Meanwhile, an inquest opened into the deaths of a former firefighter and a 55-year-old Norwich man.

Retired firefighter Gary Glaysher, 57, died at home in Lamas on October 31.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was combined sedative drug toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 7.

Desmond Woodgate, 55, unemployed, died at home in Norwich on October 23.

The medical cause of death was unascertained.

An inquest has been adjourned until June 26.