Brave woman's plea to other victims of sexual abuse after man jailed

A victim of historic sexual abuse has bravely spoken out to urge others who have been abused in the past to "never give up".

Gary Ewing, 57, has been jailed for 16 years after being convicted of abuse dating back almost 30 years against two victims, who were both under 13, in the Norwich area.

One of the victims, who is now an adult, has spoken out about the abuse she suffered after Ewing was jailed last month to try and help other potential victims find the courage to come forward.

She said: "To anybody that this has happened to please never give up.

"It has taken me years to come to terms with what happened to me as child and in the end I just couldn’t take the pain anymore.

"For years nobody listened to what I had to say but in the end somebody listened and did believe in me and what I said was the truth and did happen.

"Please don't be scared to speak up. Whoever hurt you took away things from you that will never be replaced. Please don’t let them take away anything else from you."

Both victims have been praised by detective constable Holly Beevis for the bravery they showed in standing up in court and describing what they suffered to help secure Ewing's conviction.

She said: "It does show that justice can prevail despite several years passing and should assure victims that they will be listened to if they come forward and the police will take their allegations seriously and investigate them fully."

Ewing, formerly of Hercules Road, Hellesdon, was jailed after being convicted following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

He was found guilty of multiple offences against the two victims dating back to between 1992 and 1997, including one count of rape, two counts of sex with a girl under 13 and six counts of indecency with a child.

Sentencing Ewing, Judge Stephen Holt said his actions were “calculated” and “planned” adding that what he did to the victims "stayed with them into their adult life and affected them greatly”.

Andrew Oliver, for Ewing, said he had not offended prior to these matters or since but knew he was going to serve a “substantial” custodial sentence.