News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Former care home boss stole £24k from vulnerable resident

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:53 PM March 15, 2021   
Laura Bell and Edwin Stratton appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Laura Bell and Edwin Stratton appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A former care home manger stole more than £24,000 from a resident over five years to help pay for his gambling, a court has heard.

Robert Harbord, 48, had worked as a manager at Heath Farm House care home in Little Plumstead when he took between £18,000 and £24,000 from a resident at the home "who had no mental capacity whatsoever".

Norwich Crown Court heard the money had been taken by Harbord between November 2014 and November 2019 but was only discovered after Harbord was dismissed for gross misconduct in relation to another matter.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said following his departure a review was conducted by Swanton Care and Community Ltd, which ran the care home, during which the fraud was discovered.

He said Harbord had taken the debit card of one of the residents at the care home, who had no knowledge of him having the card and was vulnerable.

It was discovered more than £24,800 had been taken from the resident's account.

Mr O' Donnell said Harbord had a gambling habit which some of the money was spent on.

Most Read

  1. 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in village
  3. 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  1. 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  2. 5 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
  3. 6 Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water
  4. 7 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
  5. 8 Police appeal after man reported missing from home
  6. 9 Several months of roadworks start in Norwich
  7. 10 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked

Harbord, from Desmond Drive, Old Catton, appeared in court for sentence on Monday, March 15 having previously admitted fraud.

Jailing Harbord for 20 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "It's a substantial amount of money stolen over a sustained period of time from an extremely vulnerable person."

Judge Shaw said that those working with vulnerable people must understand that stealing their money will "almost always result in immediate detention to discourage others from stealing from these most vulnerable people".

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, conceded the custody threshold had been crossed and accepted the victim was vulnerable.

He said Harbord “knew he’s breached trust in a very gross way and he’s extremely sorry for that which he has done”.

He said he has expressed sincere remorse and apologises for his dishonest behaviour.

Mr Oliver said the money taken was not spent on luxuries but on general living and gambling.

He said Harbord hoped to repay what he had taken.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Person dies after incident near town bus station

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The Windmill Inn in Necton.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire at popular pub causes 'major damage'

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon