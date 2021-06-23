News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:40 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 3:51 PM June 23, 2021
Tyrone Castles will appear in court charged with multiple historic sex offences on children aged under 16.

Tyrone Castles will appear in court charged with multiple historic sex offences on children aged under 16. - Credit: Archant

A former Norwich headteacher is accused of a series of serious sex attacks on boys while he was teaching at a Norfolk school.

Dr Tyrone Murray Castles, 59, of Dockray, Penrith in Cumbria, has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault on boys under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on boys under 16, one count of gross indecency with a boy under 14 and another serious sexual offence against a boy under 16.

Glebe House School

Glebe House School on the Cromer Road at Hunstanton. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The charges relate to alleged incidents while he worked at Glebe House School in Hunstanton during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Castles went on to be headteacher at Earlham High School, but left in 2007 after an extended leave of absence of several months.

Glebe House School

Glebe House School on the Cromer Road at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Castles is listed on Companies House as a 'hotelier', and having been a director at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Penrith, between June 2015 and February 2019.

The 59-year-old will appear for a first hearing at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 24.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
  2. 2 Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare
  3. 3 Fresh calls for action over 'unacceptable' queues at A11 roundabout
  1. 4 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
  2. 5 Holidaymakers rescued after boat lodged under bridge
  3. 6 Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk collectables shop
  4. 7 Hundreds flock to see exotic birds in Yarmouth bushes
  5. 8 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
  6. 9 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
  7. 10 Administrators appointed at AF Biomass
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Current and former school pupils have spoken out about their experiences of sexual abuse while they were students.

38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
George Rivett, from Sloley near North Walsham, has been found in Norwich after being missing for a week.

Norfolk Live

Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon