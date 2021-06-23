Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school

Published: 2:40 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 3:51 PM June 23, 2021

Tyrone Castles will appear in court charged with multiple historic sex offences on children aged under 16. - Credit: Archant

A former Norwich headteacher is accused of a series of serious sex attacks on boys while he was teaching at a Norfolk school.

Dr Tyrone Murray Castles, 59, of Dockray, Penrith in Cumbria, has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault on boys under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on boys under 16, one count of gross indecency with a boy under 14 and another serious sexual offence against a boy under 16.

Glebe House School on the Cromer Road at Hunstanton. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The charges relate to alleged incidents while he worked at Glebe House School in Hunstanton during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Castles went on to be headteacher at Earlham High School, but left in 2007 after an extended leave of absence of several months.

Castles is listed on Companies House as a 'hotelier', and having been a director at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Penrith, between June 2015 and February 2019.

The 59-year-old will appear for a first hearing at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 24.