Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car

Amenemhet Asante (left) was part of a county lines operation supplying drugs in the Norwich area. Wayne Mills (right) was caught by police in Yarmouth with £1,000 worth of cocaine In his car. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

County lines drug dealers and a man who threatened to kill his partner are among those jailed in Norfolk this week.

Michael Anjorin and Rhian Westgate - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Amenemhet Asante, 24, Michael Anjorin, 23, and Rhian Westgate, 25, were part of a "county lines operation supplying substantial quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Norwich area".

They were involved in excess of a kilogram of cocaine and heroin being supplied on the streets of Norwich between May 31, 2020, and March 24, 2021. A total of £10,000 worth of drugs were seized in a raid of Asante's address.

The group also laundered between £30,000 and £50,000 as part of the conspiracy.

Asante was jailed for five years and 11 months, Anjorin for 28 months and Westgate for three years.

Daryl Goodley, 32 and from Great Yarmouth, told two police officers that he was going to kill his former partner.

Goodley has 43 previous convictions for 71 offences, including threats to kill.

He was jailed for 12 months on May 10.

Recorder Darren Reed accepted the defendant had mental health problems but said the case was so serious only an immediate term of imprisonment could be justified.

Rory McAuley and Ismail Thompson - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Rory McAuley, 32 and from Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Ismail Thompson, 30 and of Norwich, also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing cocaine.

The court hear that McAuley has "exceptional, if not unique mitigation" following the murder of his sister Kerri McAuley in 2017.

McAuley was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on May 12. Ismail Thompson was also jailed for drug offences.

Wayne Mills - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Wayne Mills, 37 and from Lowestoft, was caught by police in Yarmouth with approximately £1,000 worth of cocaine In his car.

He was in court for two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, and being concerned in supplying cannabis.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said his client was remorseful and used drugs to try and "self-medicate" for the ADHD and autism he suffers from.

Mills was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

